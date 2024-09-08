Huge fire breaks out at industrial unit at Harlestone Firs as smoke billows across Northampton
Northants Fire and Rescue said that crews were at the scene of a large fire in Harlestone Firs, Northampton at 5.20pm today (Sunday).
A spokesperson said: “People are asked to avoid the area and those who live locally are asked to close doors and windows while we respond to the incident.”
Northamptonshire Police said they were assisting fire colleagues at the scene and also asked people to follow advice and avoid the area.
Charles Spencer, who owns Althorp House, posted on X (formerly Twitter), at 6pm.
He said: “Grateful to @northantsfire for tackling a blaze in an empty @AlthorpHouse industrial unit this afternoon.
Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, added that no-one was hurt in the incident.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene for up to eight miles away, according to reports on social media.
