Huge fire breaks out at industrial unit at Harlestone Firs as smoke billows across Northampton

Earl Spencer has thanked firefighters tackling a large scale blaze on the Althorp estate this afternoon (Sunday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Fire and Rescue said that crews were at the scene of a large fire in Harlestone Firs, Northampton at 5.20pm today (Sunday).

A spokesperson said: “People are asked to avoid the area and those who live locally are asked to close doors and windows while we respond to the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said they were assisting fire colleagues at the scene and also asked people to follow advice and avoid the area.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire within Harlestone Firs. Picture and video by Althorp Estate Conservation @AlthorpCons

Charles Spencer, who owns Althorp House, posted on X (formerly Twitter), at 6pm.

He said: “Grateful to @northantsfire for tackling a blaze in an empty @AlthorpHouse industrial unit this afternoon.

Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, added that no-one was hurt in the incident.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene for up to eight miles away, according to reports on social media.