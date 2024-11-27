Horses stranded in Wellingborough floodwater 'no longer at risk' after RSPCA, animal rescuers and emergency services called in to help

A team of animal rescuers, welfare officers and the emergency services have been working together to ensure the safety of three horses stranded in a flooded field in Wellingborough.

The RSPCA, Animals In Need, a vet and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue worked together to monitor the horses closely since concerns were first reported on Tuesday morning (November 26).

Heavy rainfall overnight had resulted in flooding in the area, but the field in Turnells Mill Lane where the horses are kept, was particularly hard hit, with the water level almost touching the horse’s bellies, posing a serious risk to their welfare.

An attempt was made by the teams to secure the horses on Tuesday afternoon (November 27) but due to the conditions it was not possible so the situation was closely monitored.

The stranded horses in Wellingborough

Overnight the water level reduced revealing areas of dry standing, and the RSPCA has this morning been able to provide the horses with hay and forage.

An RSPCA inspector for the Northamptonshire area will now continue to monitor the horses, and the charity is also trying to contact the owner of the horses to ensure their safety going forward.

RSPCA inspector Jason Finch, national water rescue co-ordinator at the RSPCA, said: “I’m very pleased to say that currently, the horses are now safe and well as the water level has reduced and revealed dry areas for them to stand, and we were able to provide them with some hay this morning - which they seemed very grateful for.

“We want to thank everyone who was concerned about the horses and reported them to us, and hope they are reassured that collectively we carefully monitored them over the last few days to make sure we could do everything we can to help them if needed.

“The horses are not well-handled which posed a challenge for us, and a vet was present to offer advice, but thankfully, we are confident that the horses are no longer at immediate risk.”

The RSPCA has approximately 32 specially-trained officers and a fleet of emergency rescue boats that can be launched for water rescues of animals.

The water rescue teams are trained to operate in fast-flowing and contaminated water, and can be called upon to assist in rescuing animals, people and provide assistance to communities affected by flooding.

The charity relies on public support to help it continue its life-saving work and is calling on supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue so officers can reach more animals in need during the busy winter period.

Jason added: “Floodwater can rise very quickly so if there is a flood warning in your area then act early - make sure you have a plan so that you know how to get your animals out of danger if the worst was to happen and you found yourself caught up in flooding.

“Don’t put your own life or another’s life in danger to attempt an animal rescue and call us for help in an emergency.”

Residents can stay informed by calling Floodline on 0845 988 1188 for information and flood warnings 24 hours a day, or visit www.environment-agency.gov.uk/flood.