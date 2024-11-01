Here's why armed police officers and sniffer dogs were called to busy supermarket in Northampton this morning
Northamptonshire Police were called to Sainsbury’s in Sixfields at around 11:40 am today (Friday, November 1) after receiving reports of young people with a firearm.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 11:40am this morning to reports of young people with a potential firearm in Weedon Road. We deployed to the scene and established that the ‘firearm’ was actually a BB gun. A can of what is believed to be PAVA [pepper] spray was also found.”
Officers said one 14-year-old boy was arrested and remains in police custody.
According to an eyewitness, there were police units and police dogs “all around” Sainsbury’s, and traffic was being diverted away from the supermarket.
The area has now reportedly returned to normal.