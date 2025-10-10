Have you seen missing 50-year-old Milton Keynes man Mark who was last seen in Northampton?

Police are searching for a man from Milton Keynes who is missing. Photo: Northamptonshire Police/Facebook

Police are searching for a missing 50-year-old man from Milton Keynes who was last seen in Northampton and are urging anyone with information to dial 999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark, aged 50, is missing from Milton Keynes and was last seen in Northampton on September 23, 2025.

He is 5ft 8in, of medium build, and has dark hair and beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have seen Mark or have any information about where he is, you should call the police on 999 quoting the missing person reference MPN2/3259/25.

You can also report it on the Northamptonshire Police website.

The Northamptonshire Police said on Facebook: “Mark, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You're not in trouble, we just need to make sure you are OK.”