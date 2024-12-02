Grosvenor Centre in Northampton evacuated over the weekend as firefighters called to blaze
The Grosvenor Centre was evacuated on Sunday morning (December 1) while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called at just before 11am and upon arrival found rubbish and furniture on fire.
A NFRS spokeswoman said: “NFRS was called to reports to a fire in a multi-storey carpark on Greyfriars in Northampton at just before 11am on Sunday (December 1).
“Crews arrived and discovered a quantity of rubbish and furniture on fire under an exit ramp. Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used to put out the fire and prevent it spreading."
The spokeswoman added the fire is believed to have been started accidentally.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.