Grosvenor Centre in Northampton evacuated over the weekend as firefighters called to blaze

A shopping centre in Northampton was evacuated over the weekend, as firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grosvenor Centre was evacuated on Sunday morning (December 1) while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called at just before 11am and upon arrival found rubbish and furniture on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A NFRS spokeswoman said: “NFRS was called to reports to a fire in a multi-storey carpark on Greyfriars in Northampton at just before 11am on Sunday (December 1).

The Grosvenor Centre was evacuated on Sunday (December 1) after a fire in a car park. Photo: Evolve Estates.

“Crews arrived and discovered a quantity of rubbish and furniture on fire under an exit ramp. Breathing apparatus and hose reel jets were used to put out the fire and prevent it spreading."

The spokeswoman added the fire is believed to have been started accidentally.