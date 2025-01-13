Four arrested and one hospitalised after serious collision closes Northampton town centre road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four people have been arrested and one person has been hospitalised after a serious collision closed a Northampton town centre road.

Cattle Market Road, near South Bridge, was closed on Saturday morning (January 11), after a collision took place in Bridge Street at around 5.30am.

Emergency services closed the road for a number of hours, while the incident was dealt with.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A single-vehicle collision occurred at about 5.30am on Saturday, January 11, when the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa car collided with a roadside bollard in Bridge Street, Northampton.

“The driver – a woman in her 20s – was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.”

Three people who were in the car with the driver were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police. They are two men aged 23 and 22 and a woman aged 22 and they have all been released with no further action.