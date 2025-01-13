Four arrested and one hospitalised after serious collision closes Northampton town centre road

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 13th Jan 2025, 13:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Four people have been arrested and one person has been hospitalised after a serious collision closed a Northampton town centre road.

Cattle Market Road, near South Bridge, was closed on Saturday morning (January 11), after a collision took place in Bridge Street at around 5.30am.

Emergency services closed the road for a number of hours, while the incident was dealt with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A single-vehicle collision occurred at about 5.30am on Saturday, January 11, when the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa car collided with a roadside bollard in Bridge Street, Northampton.

Cattle Market Road was closed on Saturday (January 11) near South Bridge after a collision in Bridge Street.Cattle Market Road was closed on Saturday (January 11) near South Bridge after a collision in Bridge Street.
Cattle Market Road was closed on Saturday (January 11) near South Bridge after a collision in Bridge Street.

“The driver – a woman in her 20s – was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.”

Three people who were in the car with the driver were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police. They are two men aged 23 and 22 and a woman aged 22 and they have all been released with no further action.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice