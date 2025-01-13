Firefighters rescue person after they fell through frozen water at Northampton park land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called to rescue a person after they fell through frozen water at Northampton park land over the weekend.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called just after 12.30pm on Saturday (January 11), after reports that someone had fallen through ice in park land off Grange Road.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “On arrival the person had made their way on to an island. Water Rescue Teams used a rescue path to bring the person to safety who was then left in the care of EMAS.

“Crews left the scene shortly after 2pm.”

NFRS has also issued a warning about the dangers of frozen water, with these tips:

Do not walk or play on ice.

Keep your pets away from ice and if they do enter cold water, do not attempt to rescue them yourself.

If you go for a walk near cold water, try and go during daylight hours. If not, make sure the route is well lit.

Stay away from the water’s edge.

If you find yourself in the water:

Relax and float on your back to catch your breath.

Try to get hold of something that will help you float.

Keep calm then call for help or swim for safety if you’re able to.

If you see someone else in the water:

Do not go into the water to rescue them, you could be putting yourself at risk.

Call 999 and ask for the fire service and be as precise as you can with the location.

Tell the struggling person to float on their back in a star shape.

Throw something that may help them float – like a branch, an inflatable ball or even a water bottle.