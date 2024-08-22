Firefighters discover signs of cannabis grow as they tackle flat blaze in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:43 BST
Firefighters discovered signs of a cannabis grow as they tackled a flat fire in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called at just after 1am today (Thursday August 22) to a property in Hunter Street.

Firefighters called in Northamptonshire Police after making the discovery, while tackling the blaze.

Emergency services remain on scene and road closures remain in place. People asked to avoid the area. According to National Grid, up to 73 properties are also without power.

Emergency services remain on the scene at Hunter Street and Gray Street.

The property is close to the junction with Gray Street, with road closures in place on both roads to allow emergency services to operate safely.

As a result of the incident, National Grid has confirmed that up to 73 nearby properties are without power, with repairs taking place urgently this morning.

Anyone with information about the cannabis grow or the fire is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000500065.

