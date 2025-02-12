Firefighters called to Northampton street to investigate potential gas leak

Firefighters were called to a Northampton street today (Wednesday February 12) to investigate a potential gas leak.

Crews from Moulton and The Mounts were called at 11.27am, after reports of a potential gas leak in Blisworth Close, off Rothersthorpe Road.

Emergency services were seen in the area, while the incident was dealt with.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Moulton and The Mounts attended and used a gas monitor to investigate.

"Crews couldn’t find any detectable signs of a gas leak and left the scene shortly after 1pm.”

The incident has been left in the hands of Cadent.