Firefighters called to Northampton street to investigate potential gas leak
Firefighters were called to a Northampton street today (Wednesday February 12) to investigate a potential gas leak.
Crews from Moulton and The Mounts were called at 11.27am, after reports of a potential gas leak in Blisworth Close, off Rothersthorpe Road.
Emergency services were seen in the area, while the incident was dealt with.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Moulton and The Mounts attended and used a gas monitor to investigate.
"Crews couldn’t find any detectable signs of a gas leak and left the scene shortly after 1pm.”
The incident has been left in the hands of Cadent.