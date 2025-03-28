Firefighters called to industrial estate in Northamptonshire village as blaze destroys room in office building
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue (NFRS) was called to Watling Park in Watford, shortly before 11pm on Thursday (March 27).
Firefighters found a fire within a room of an office block on the site. NFRS says the premises had already been evacuated and no casualties were reported.
A NFRS spokesman said: “Ten firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were committed into the building, and over the next few hours used hose reel jets to douse the flames, and fans to clear smoke from the office block.
"The fire was fully extinguished in the early hours of the morning, with two crews remaining on site until shortly before 3.30am to ventilate the property before returning to their stations.
"The room in which the fire started has been destroyed, while surrounding office blocks sustained some water and smoke damage.
"Seven fire appliances, an aerial appliance and a water bowser have attended the incident.”
The fire service will return today to determine a cause.
