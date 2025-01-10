Firefighters called to house fire in Northampton as nearby residents told to keep doors closed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters are on scene dealing with a house fire in Northampton this afternoon (Friday January 10).

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue (NFRS) were called to Bouverie Road in Hardingstone at around 2.20pm.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a house fire.

The road is closed and the fire service is urging residents to stay away from the area and keep doors and windows shut.

NFRS posted on X: “We are currently attending a house fire in Bouverie Road in Hardingstone, Northampton.

“The road is closed, and we would urge nearby residents to stay away from the area while we are on the scene, and to keep doors and windows shut if affected by the smoke.”

More to follow.