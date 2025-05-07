Firefighters called to blaze at home in Northamptonshire village where roof was 'well alight'
Crews were called to Kislingbury at around 3pm on Saturday (May 3), where three pumps and an aerial appliance were used to extinguish the fire.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The service was called shortly after 3pm and on arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered the roof of the property was well alight.
"Three pumps and an aerial appliance were called to the incident at its height. Firefighters used two hose reel jets to contain the flames to the roof, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the property.
"The fire was extinguished shortly before 4pm. Crews then monitored temperatures using thermal imaging cameras, damping down any remaining hotspots.”
The spokesman added that firefighters returned to their stations by 5pm, when the scene was safe and an after-fire investigation was carried in the evening, concluding that the blaze started accidentally
