Emergency services called to sudden death of man on canal in Northamptonshire village
Emergency services were called to the sudden death of a man on the canal in a Northamptonshire village.
Northamptonshire Police officers were called to the Grand Union Canal in Braunston at around 11.05am on Wednesday (April 2).
Paramedics and firefighters were also on scene, according to eyewitnesses.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man on the canal in Braunston.
“We are not treating his death as suspicious and our thoughts are with his loved-ones at this difficult time.”
