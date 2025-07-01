Emergency services called to overturned lorry on bypass in Northamptonshire
Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on a bypass in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened on Monday June 30 at around 12.15pm on the A508 Roade bypass.
The driver of the lorry had managed to exit the vehicle before police officers arrived and no injuries were logged, a police spokeswoman said.
An eyewitness said the lorry contained books for charity, which were transferred by hand to another unit, by recovery workers, one of whom said it was “hard work in 35C heat”.
The highways department were also called regarding damage to the road. By the evening, they had cleared and inspected the road.
