Emergency services called after car crashes into home on busy road in Northampton

Emergency services were called to a busy Northampton road after a car crashed into a home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Harlestone Road, opposite the car wash between the junction with the A4500 and Bruce Street, on Thursday (February 13) afternoon.

Police say the incident was reported to them at 2.36pm. Firefighters were also called and both emergency services remained on scene for a number of hours.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police also confirmed that there were no injuries sustained by the driver or any occupants at the house.