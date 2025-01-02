E-scooter rider suffers punctured lung during hit and run in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An e-scooter rider has been left with a punctured lung after a hit and run collision in Northampton.

The incident happened at the junction of The Drive and Tudor Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Monday (December 30).

Police say the rider – a man in his 30s – was in collision with car, causing him to sustain injuries, which included a punctured lung.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The driver of the car – which is believed to be a blue Vauxhall Corsa - failed to stop at the scene and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured it on dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”

The incident happened at the junction of Tudor Road and The Drive in Northampton.The incident happened at the junction of Tudor Road and The Drive in Northampton.
The incident happened at the junction of Tudor Road and The Drive in Northampton.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000771104, when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire PoliceVauxhallPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice