E-scooter rider suffers punctured lung during hit and run in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at the junction of The Drive and Tudor Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Monday (December 30).
Police say the rider – a man in his 30s – was in collision with car, causing him to sustain injuries, which included a punctured lung.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The driver of the car – which is believed to be a blue Vauxhall Corsa - failed to stop at the scene and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured it on dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000771104, when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.