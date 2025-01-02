E-scooter rider suffers punctured lung during hit and run in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An e-scooter rider has been left with a punctured lung after a hit and run collision in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the junction of The Drive and Tudor Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Monday (December 30).

Police say the rider – a man in his 30s – was in collision with car, causing him to sustain injuries, which included a punctured lung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The driver of the car – which is believed to be a blue Vauxhall Corsa - failed to stop at the scene and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured it on dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”

The incident happened at the junction of Tudor Road and The Drive in Northampton.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000771104, when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.