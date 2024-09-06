Driver taken to hospital with suspected broken leg after collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

A driver was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg following a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between the A45 for Weedon and the A361 for Barby at around 8.05pm on Thursday (September 5).

Police say the drivers of a grey Nissan Navara and a silver VW Polo were in collision. Paramedics were also called to the scene.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “One of the drivers was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg but thankfully no one is believed to have suffered life threatening injuries.”

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The road reopened at around 11.30pm.