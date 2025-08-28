Cyclist in his 60s taken to hospital following collision near busy Northampton roundabout
The incident happened at around 9.30am on Wednesday August 27 in St Peter’s Way.
Police say a collision occurred between a cyclist and the driver of a blue Renault Kadjar car.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision, the cyclist – a man in his 60s - was taken to the Northampton General Hospital with serious injuries.
“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision, or witnessed the collision occur.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000504525.
The road was closed for a number of hours, which caused delays for motorists around town.