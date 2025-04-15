Crash forced closure of busy route in and out of Northamptonshire as air ambulance landed

Emergency services were called to the A361 between Charwelton and Byfield on Monday (April 4) following a crash between two vehicles.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance made an emergency landing following a crash on a busy Northants road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the A361 between Charwelton and Byfield on Monday (April 14) following a crash between two vehicles.

The air ambulance landed alongside land crews at the scene of the cash involving a White Kia Sportage and a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “One man was taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist however everyone else is believed to have sustained minor injuries.”

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered, leaving many motorists who couldn’t turn around caught up in the delay.