Cordon in place and bomb squad called to Northampton neighbourhood as engineer unearths 'grenade'

A cordon is in place and the bomb squad has been called to a Northampton neighbourhood, as an engineer unearthed what is believed to be a grenade.

Police officers were called to Ecton Brook Road at around 11.35am on Friday August 22, after a gas engineer reported that he had unearthed what is believed to be a grenade.

A 100 metre cordon is in place around where the suspected grenade was found, which is on the site of the former care home, which is being demolished.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are on route to the scene. Police officers remain on scene, as well.

More to follow.