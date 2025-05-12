Child cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision on A43 in Northampton

A young boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a collision on the A43 in Northamptonshire, while he was riding a bike.

The incident happened on the A43 Kettering Road near Moulton at about 5.40pm on Sunday (May 11).

Police say a collision occurred between the young boy, who was riding a pedal cycle, and the driver of a silver Ford Focus.

As a result of the collision, the boy was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000271952 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.