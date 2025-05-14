The collision on the southbound M1 between junction 14 (Milton Keynes) and junction 13 (Bedford) (Picture: National Highways)

A car overturned after a collision on the M1 just outside of Northamptonshire, and it resulted in a woman in her 20s needing hospital treatment.

The incident happened just before 5am today (Wednesday May 14) on the southbound carriageway between junction 14 for Milton Keynes and junction 13 for Bedford.

According to National Highways, there was a collision between a van and a car. The car overturned and landed on its roof.

Traffic had to be stopped and two lanes remained closed for around two hours. There were delays of up to 30 minutes and congestion totalling around four miles.

Police confirmed to our sister paper The MK Citizen that a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital, with minor injuries.