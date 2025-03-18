Busy week for Northamptonshire's animal rescue team as trapped horse and dog reunited with owners

Northamptonshire’s animal rescue team had a busy couple of shifts last week as they freed a horse and a dog, who were both stuck, and reunited them with their owners.

On Wednesday (March 12), Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service’s (NFRS) white watch animal rescue team, based at Wellingborough Fire Station, were called to Willow View in Kislingbury at just before 4.30pm.

Crews from Mereway and Moulton also joined the Wellingborough team as they responded to a 16-year-old horse stuck in a ditch, tangled in fencing, with both front legs submerged in mud.

NFRS posted on social media: “Thanks to incredible teamwork between both fire stations, our Animal Rescue Officers, and vets from Buckingham Equine Vets, the horse was safely rescued — unharmed and back with its relieved owners!”

A horse and a dog were rescued by Northamptonshire's animal rescue team last week. Photo: NFRS.

Crews were on scene until just before 8pm.

The animal rescue team were then called again on Friday (March 14) just after 6.30pm to Highfield in Woodford.

Along with a crew from Thrapston, the team rescued a dog, who was trapped upside down between two shipping containers at a sports field.

NFRS posted on social media: “Using specialist animal rescue equipment and high-pressure air bags, the team carefully created enough space to free the dog safely. Another successful rescue with a happy reunion for pet and owner!”

Crews left the scene just after 7pm.