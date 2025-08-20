Burst water main causes devastating flood in Northampton neighbourhood leaving two houses damaged

Two houses in a Northampton neighbourhood have been left damaged after a burst water main caused a devastating flood.

Residents in the Billing Brook Road area of Northampton first become aware of the issue on Sunday August 17 morning, when water started streaming towards homes in neighbouring streets, including Streambank Road.

Anglian Water confirmed there was a burst water main in Billing Brook Road, which affected around 900 properties.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called early on Sunday and were able to divert the water away from the homes affected. No homes had to be evacuated, but the two homes worst affected have been left with significant downstairs damage.

A NFRS spokeswoman said: “NFRS was called at around 7.15am on Sunday August 17 to reports of flooding in Billing Brook Road and two neighbouring streets in Northampton.

“One crew from Moulton arrived at the scene to the road flooded, which was causing the footpath to collapse and had begun to effect four properties.

“The firefighters isolated the electrics to two of the properties and diverted the flood water away to help prevent further damage.

“The crew left the incident in the hands of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Anglian Water before returning to their station shortly after 10am.”

On Monday, many homes in the NN2 and NN3 areas either had no water or low pressure. It is understood that all homes are back to normal water supply now. Debris, rubble and mud from the flooding has also been cleared.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman added: “We deployed tankers to keep water going through customer’s pipes while we fixed the repair and we were able to locate and repair the main the following day (Monday August 18).”

Anglian Water also confirmed that Billing Brook Road remained closed until Wednesday as works continued. It has now reopened.