Bomb squad called and residents evacuated after 'suspicious' device found in Northamptonshire town
Northamptonshire Police have responded to a report of a suspicious device found in Richmond Road, Towcester, just after 11am today (Wednesday August 28).
Police are currently on the scene, and a cordon has been established around the area.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers were called to Richmond Road, Towcester, just after 11am today (August 28) following reports that a suspicious device had been found.
"Officers from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) are on site and a cordon has been set-up in the area.
"Houses in the immediate vicinity are being evacuated by officers as a precautionary measure; however, we are satisfied that there is no wider risk to members of the public.”
More to come as and when we get it.
