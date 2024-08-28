Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bomb squad has been called in and residents have been evacuated from their homes after a “suspicious” device was found in Towcester.

Northamptonshire Police have responded to a report of a suspicious device found in Richmond Road, Towcester, just after 11am today (Wednesday August 28).

Police are currently on the scene, and a cordon has been established around the area.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers were called to Richmond Road, Towcester, just after 11am today (August 28) following reports that a suspicious device had been found.

"Officers from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) are on site and a cordon has been set-up in the area.

"Houses in the immediate vicinity are being evacuated by officers as a precautionary measure; however, we are satisfied that there is no wider risk to members of the public.”

More to come as and when we get it.