Areas of Northampton town centre cordoned off by police due to concern for welfare of young person
Areas of Northampton town centre were cordoned off by police for a little under an hour, due to concern for the welfare of a young person.
Parts of The Drapery and Market Square were closed between around 6.15pm and 7pm on Wednesday (May 28).
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Shortly before 6.15pm last night we received a call regarding a concern for welfare of a young person.
“Cordons were put in place to allow for the emergency services to bring this person to a place of safety.”
The cordons were lifted just after 7pm, according to the spokeswoman.