Areas of Northampton town centre cordoned off by police due to concern for welfare of young person

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 29th May 2025, 10:26 BST

Areas of Northampton town centre were cordoned off by police for a little under an hour, due to concern for the welfare of a young person.

Parts of The Drapery and Market Square were closed between around 6.15pm and 7pm on Wednesday (May 28).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Shortly before 6.15pm last night we received a call regarding a concern for welfare of a young person.

“Cordons were put in place to allow for the emergency services to bring this person to a place of safety.”

The cordons were lifted just after 7pm, according to the spokeswoman.

