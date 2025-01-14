Anglian Water 'really sorry' after hundreds of residents in Northampton left without water all day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national water company has apologised after a Northampton neighbourhood was left without running water for an entire day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water has issued an apology after residents in the Parklands area of Northampton were left without water for the entire day yesterday (Monday).

The water company revealed that the disruption was caused by a pump failure at one of its sites. The issue has now been resolved, and water supplies have returned to normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry that some customers in the Northampton area may have experienced low water pressure or no water at all yesterday. This was due to a pump failure at one of our sites, which has now been fixed. Customers’ water supply should be back to normal.

The Parklands area of Northampton was without water for the entire day on Monday due to a pump failure at one of Anglian Water's sites.

“We’re aware of some incorrect information being shared online advising customers in the Northampton area that they need to boil their water or avoid drinking it. Please don’t click the link in this post, as we believe it’s a scam pretending to be from us. Your water is safe to drink.

“We are still making checks to our network, and you can get the latest information on what’s going on in your area here: Anglian Water Updates. We’ll keep this page updated throughout the day.”

Click here to view Anglian Water’s latest updates.