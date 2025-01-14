Anglian Water 'really sorry' after hundreds of residents in Northampton left without water all day
Anglian Water has issued an apology after residents in the Parklands area of Northampton were left without water for the entire day yesterday (Monday).
The water company revealed that the disruption was caused by a pump failure at one of its sites. The issue has now been resolved, and water supplies have returned to normal.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry that some customers in the Northampton area may have experienced low water pressure or no water at all yesterday. This was due to a pump failure at one of our sites, which has now been fixed. Customers’ water supply should be back to normal.
“We’re aware of some incorrect information being shared online advising customers in the Northampton area that they need to boil their water or avoid drinking it. Please don’t click the link in this post, as we believe it’s a scam pretending to be from us. Your water is safe to drink.
“We are still making checks to our network, and you can get the latest information on what’s going on in your area here: Anglian Water Updates. We’ll keep this page updated throughout the day.”
