Air ambulance lands in Northampton as firefighters rescue one person from house fire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:59 BST

One person was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital, following a house fire in Northampton.

The incident happened at just before 1pm on Tuesday June 24.

Firefighters were called to the property and rescued one person, before putting out the fire.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus from The Mounts, Moulton and Earls Barton extinguished the fire and helped a person out of a property before leaving them in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).”

An air ambulance was called to Northampton following a house fire.
EMAS confirmed that a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We transported one patient via land ambulance to Northampton General Hospital.”

An air ambulance also landed nearby. A spokeswoman for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance confirmed they were called and attended, but were not needed to transport the patient.

An after-fire investigation will be carried out to determine the cause.

