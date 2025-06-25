Air ambulance lands in Northampton as firefighters rescue one person from house fire

One person was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital, following a house fire in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at just before 1pm on Tuesday June 24.

Firefighters were called to the property and rescued one person, before putting out the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus from The Mounts, Moulton and Earls Barton extinguished the fire and helped a person out of a property before leaving them in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).”

An air ambulance was called to Northampton following a house fire.

EMAS confirmed that a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “We transported one patient via land ambulance to Northampton General Hospital.”

An air ambulance also landed nearby. A spokeswoman for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance confirmed they were called and attended, but were not needed to transport the patient.

An after-fire investigation will be carried out to determine the cause.