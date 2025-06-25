Air ambulance lands in Northampton as firefighters rescue one person from house fire
The incident happened at just before 1pm on Tuesday June 24.
Firefighters were called to the property and rescued one person, before putting out the fire.
A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Crews wearing breathing apparatus from The Mounts, Moulton and Earls Barton extinguished the fire and helped a person out of a property before leaving them in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).”
EMAS confirmed that a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance were sent to the scene.
A spokeswoman for the service said: “We transported one patient via land ambulance to Northampton General Hospital.”
An air ambulance also landed nearby. A spokeswoman for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance confirmed they were called and attended, but were not needed to transport the patient.
An after-fire investigation will be carried out to determine the cause.
