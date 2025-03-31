Air ambulance called after collision on A5 in Northamptonshire over the weekend

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 14:37 BST
An air ambulance was called over the weekend, following a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Sunday (March 30) on the A5 between the A508 for Old Stratford and the A43 for Towcester.

The road was closed in both directions and all emergency services were in attendence.

National Highways says the collision involved a vehicle leaving the carriageway.

The collision happened on the A5 between the A43 for Towcester and the A508 for Old Stratford.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the collision involved a white Mazda.

The spokeswoman said: “Five people were in the car and it appears that whilst people received medical treatment, no one suffered any life threatening injuries.”

The road fully opened at about 8pm.

