Air ambulance called after collision on A5 in Northamptonshire over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An air ambulance was called over the weekend, following a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 3.50pm on Sunday (March 30) on the A5 between the A508 for Old Stratford and the A43 for Towcester.

The road was closed in both directions and all emergency services were in attendence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways says the collision involved a vehicle leaving the carriageway.

The collision happened on the A5 between the A43 for Towcester and the A508 for Old Stratford.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the collision involved a white Mazda.

The spokeswoman said: “Five people were in the car and it appears that whilst people received medical treatment, no one suffered any life threatening injuries.”

The road fully opened at about 8pm.