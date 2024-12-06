Air ambulance called after child hit by car near Northampton school

An air ambulance was called to Northampton this morning (Friday December 6) after a child was hit by a car.

According to Northamptonshire Police, this happened at around 8.45am in Thorn Hill when a car was in collision with a child, close to Briar Hill Primary School.

A spokeswoman for the police force said: “Thankfully the child doesn’t appear to have sustained any life threatening injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The air ambulance was called to the area.