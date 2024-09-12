A43 near Kettering closed following serious collision

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:51 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 14:17 BST
Drivers are being urged to avoid the A43 near Kettering following a serious collision this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to a serious collision on the A43 earlier today after a vehicle ended up on the roundabout at Mawsley.

A police spokesman told this newspaper: “This incident happened on the A43 at the Mawsley roundabout at about 5.15am and involved one vehicle – a grey Citroen C1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There were two people in the car and both have gone to KGH with injuries.

"Both sides of the carriageway are closed near the Mawsley roundabout and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The incident has led to delays for drivers in the area.

Related topics:A43KetteringPoliceKGH

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice