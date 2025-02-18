A 19-year-old driver has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a single vehicle collision on a Northamptonshire country road.

The incident happened in Longdown Lane, Barby, on Saturday, February 15, at about 10.35pm.

Police say the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec was driving away from Barby, and for reasons unknown, left the road and collided with a tree. The driver – a 19-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

“They are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white vehicle who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision take place.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000093441.