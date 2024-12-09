16-year-old arrested after passenger taken to hospital following collision in Northampton

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenage passenger was taken to hospital following a serious collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Holmecross Road, Thorplands on Friday (December 6) at around 8.10pm.

Police say the driver of a blue Fiat Punto car, for reasons not yet known, left the road and collided with a tree. Emergency services cordoned off the road while the dealt with the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: "As a result of the collision, the front seat passenger was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

A 16-year-old boy from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000726288.