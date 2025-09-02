12-year-old pedestrian taken to hospital and woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving following collision in Northampton

A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital following a collision in Northampton town centre.

The collision happened in Horsemarket, close to the junction with Greyfriars, at around 4.45pm on Monday September 1. The incident involved a car and a 12-year-old pedestrian.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that the air ambulance was called, but the girl, who suffered a head injury, was taken to hospital in Oxford via road ambulance.

A police spokesman also confirmed a 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.