Emergency crews cut driver free from vehicle after collision in Badby
Incident involved van and car
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:08 pm
Fire crews had to use cutting gear to free a driver involved in a collision in Badby yesterday morning (Tuesday March 29).
The incident, on the A361, happened at 7.30am and involved two vehicles.
A driver had to be released by fire crews from Daventry and Long Buckby using cutting gear.
The collision was between a car and a van.
Have you got a news story, a picture or local event you want to share? Email [email protected]