The cabinet, containing a bleed control kit, is located on the train station’s external wall to the side of the main pedestrian entrance on Black Lion Hill and can be accessed 24 hours a day by calling 999 in the event of a knife crime or accident causing severe bleeding.

The town council has already funded seven bleed control kits which are located inside premises around Northampton, including the Co-op on Semilong Road, the Sevens Pub on Weedon Road, the Cordwainer Pub on The Ridings, Broadmead Stores on Broadmead Ave, the Gallery Pub on Farmhill Road, Today’s Local Store on Lindsay Avenue and at the Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Daniel Soan, member of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We are proud to be supporting Off the Streets NN with their vital work to distribute bleed control kits across Northampton and we have already funded another two cabinets which will soon be installed at appropriate locations in the town centre.

Pictured from left to right are Cllr Keith Holland-Delamere, Jo Haines, Cllr Daniel Soan, Ravaun Jon

“This location was chosen due to the volume of people who pass through the train station and surrounding area, as well as its good CCTV coverage and prominence as a well-known landmark within the town centre. Our thanks to London Northwestern Railway for allowing us to install the cabinet at the station.”

Off the Streets NN worked with the town council and Northamptonshire Police to advise the best locations for the kits and cabinets, which are strategically positioned on routes between schools and parks and within easily identifiable places, such as pubs, shops and public transport buildings.

Anyone needing to access the cabinets or kits can call 999, then they will receive simple usage instructions. If a kit is not visible, the emergency call handler will notify the caller of the location of the nearest available kit. Off the Streets NN also inform the East Midlands Ambulance Service every time a bleed kit is installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ravaun Jones, Coordinator at Off the Streets NN, said: “This is a great partnership approach to equipping our community with life-saving kit which will significantly assist in the event of an emergency and the location at the train station is very easy to find.

“We will continue working with partners to get bleed kits rolled out across Northamptonshire, for the comfort and safety of our current and future generations. Together We Stand – let’s unite and make our community a better place.”

Off the Streets NN has also been working with West Northamptonshire Council to provide bleed kits, and a map showing the locations of all bleed cabinets and bleed bags is available on Bleed kit location map.