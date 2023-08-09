Emergency bleed control kit installed on Derngate

The cabinet, positioned on the exterior wall of the Royal & Derngate theatre, contains a bleed control kit, which can be accessed 24 hours a day by calling 999, in the event of an emergency. The kit was purchased through the generosity of two members of the local community, Zeshan Munawar and Carole Stronach.

The kits can be used during any severe bleed trauma incidents. The locked cabinets contain emergency medical equipment and can be accessed by members of the public by calling 999, whereupon they will be given simple instructions by a trained health professional.

Deputy Chief Executive of Royal & Derngate, Holly Gladwell, who was there to see the unit installed, said: “We are pleased to be able to support Off The Streets NN with their distribution of bleed control cabinets across the town, by providing a home for this latest set of equipment which has been generously donated.”