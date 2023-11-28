#EMATter schools cut energy use for Power Down Day
Pupils and staff at East Midlands Academy Trust primary schools have switched off and powered down for a special event to save energy.
#EMATter schools Castle Academy, Hardingstone Academy and Stimpson Avenue Academy took part in a Power Down Day on Friday (November 24th), in which they pledged to switch off all lights and photocopiers, reduce the use of the kettle and walk or cycle to school.
The schools also turned off whiteboards in their classrooms, only using staff laptops to take registers, and took part in outdoor and non-tech based lessons.
Luci Clapton, Head of School at Stimpson Avenue Academy, said: “As a Trust, our community of schools are committed to reducing our energy consumption and not only teaching our pupils about the importance of saving energy but learning from them about how we can all become more environmentally-aware.
“We have an eco-committee made up of pupils and they are always suggesting new ways we can cut our energy waste further around school.
“I’m incredibly proud of how our staff and pupils at Stimpson Avenue and our other #EMATter schools have embraced Power Down Day and I hope that some of these initiatives will start to become the norm in our classroom.”
Year 6 pupil and eco-committee member Hazim Nasar said: “We really wanted to promote the importance of tackling climate change in our Trust and we will also be talking to our families at home about saving energy.”