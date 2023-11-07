Elm tree planting ceremony to mark the coronation of King Charles III with Andrea Leadsom MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the 1970s elm disease struck the great tree and it succumbed. Its massive trunk has remained until earlier this Summer when the tough decision was made by Croughton Parish Council that rot was causing the tree to become dangerous, and had finally to be removed

The council were about to give up in the search for a replacement Elm when Hillier Nurseries stepped in and kindly donated a young disease resistant Elm to the village as a replacement.The ceremony to plant the new Elm will take place December 2nd at 1.30pm at Croughton All Saints Church.Organiser, Cllr Brian Tomlin of Croughton Parish Council has arranged for Andrea Leadsom to attend the Ceremony and the event will host local councillors and members of the public.