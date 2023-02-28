Edinburgh Fringe 'must see show', Mythos: Ragnarok announces UK tour...and it's coming to Northampton

Phil McIntyre Live is thrilled to announce that following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, Mythos: Ragnarök, is embarking on its first ever UK tour in 2023.

This five-date only revolutionary tour will see Odin and Loki in their struggle to overcome primeval giants, rival Gods and Goddesses, and each another’s ambitions in this dark comic adaption of Norse mythology. Tickets are on sale now at www.mythologicaltheatre.co.uk. The show is coming to Royal & Derngate in Northampton on April 29.

For the first time ever, a cast of actors, who specialise in professional wrestling, create some of the most intense and thrilling fight scenes ever seen in a theatrical setting. The cast dexterously weave ancient myths, legends, and folk tales into original pieces of theatre, in a way that has never been seen before.

Ed Gamester, creator of the show, mid-show

Named a “Must See Show” of Edinburgh Fringe 2022, the show earned rave reviews throughout the festival, more than any other show and was nominated for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence.