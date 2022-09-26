Earls Barton Primary School remembers HRH Queen Elizabeth II
The children of Earls Barton Primary School have taken part in a variety of activities to help commemorate the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesperson for the school said: “To commemorate the event, each class has put together a special page of memories and messages which has been compiled into a special commemorative book.
"Now that it has been completed, the book will be proudly housed in Jeyes' Royal Room in the village of Earls Barton.
“Each class also came up with one word which they felt best summed up the Queen. These words were then taken and turned into a display across the school gates by our talented teaching assistant, Kay Smart. Words chosen by the children included: dutiful, hard working, amazing, polite and inspirational,” the spokesperson added.