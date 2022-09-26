Earls Barton Primary School remembers HRH Queen Elizabeth II

The children of Earls Barton Primary School have taken part in a variety of activities to help commemorate the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesperson for the school said: “To commemorate the event, each class has put together a special page of memories and messages which has been compiled into a special commemorative book.

"Now that it has been completed, the book will be proudly housed in Jeyes' Royal Room in the village of Earls Barton.

Words chosen by the children to represent their feelings about the Queen.

