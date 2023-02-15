Duston-based Boys’ Brigade celebrates 100 years with a letter from the King

‘I love coming to Boys’ Brigade as I get to make new friends, take part in lots of fun activities and try new things’

The 11th Northampton Boys’ Brigade, based at Duston United Reformed Church, is celebrating its centenary year. Founded on the 8th February 1923, the 11th Northampton BB has been proving boys & young men with opportunities to learn, grow and discover ever since.

100 years later its 100+ young people have been marking the significant milestone in a variety of ways. Earlier this month the group came together for a thanksgiving service and ‘Big 100th Birthday Party’. This included receiving video messages of congratulations from important people across the town such as the Lord Lieutenant, the Major, Andrew Lewer MP and Northampton Town FC.

The Boys’ Brigade group, who work with 5-18 year olds, also received a letter from H.M. The King to mark their 100th anniversary. King Charles wrote “Please convey my warmest wishes to the 11th Northampton Boys’ Brigade and send my best wishes to all for a most memorable and successful day marking this significant milestone in the history of the Company”

Joe Harrison, the group’s Leader-in-Charge and the Great-Great-Grandson of the Henry Harrison who started the Company in 1923, said “It’s been brilliant bringing our young people together to celebrate 100 years of Boys’ Brigade in Duston. Our boys had a great time at our 100th Birthday party and we’re looking forward to carrying on our celebrations with our ‘100 Challenges for 100 Years’. The letter from The King really was the cherry on the top and a few jaws certainly hit the floor when we read that letter out to our members”.

As part of the 100 year celebration, the group’s young people are aiming to complete 100 challenges throughout the year. This includes tasks such as trying to visit 100 London landmarks in a weekend, receiving over 100 Birthday cards, creating 100 care packages for the community, giving 100 volunteering hours and much more.

The 11th Northampton Boys’ Brigade is based in Duston and is open to boys aged 5-18. For more information visit www.facebook.com/11thnorthantsbb or to find another local group head to https://boys-brigade.org.uk/

