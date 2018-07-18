'Dude you've got it going on' Will.i.am tells Northampton teenager after brilliant performance on The Voice

A Northampton teenager is set for his second appearance on ITV's The Voice Kids after wowing megastar Will.i.am in the opening 'blind' round.

Moulton College student Jude Ponting was brought to tears when the former Black Eyed Peas star praised his version of Bruno Mars' When I was your Man on the TV talent competition.

The opening round of The Voice Kids requires the young contestants to perform a song with the judges backs turned in the hope they will be impressed enough to 'turn' and sign them up to their team.

But the 13-year-old's voice impressed judges Will.i.am and Danny Jones, of McFly, who both fought for Jude to join their respective camps.

"I think you just throw so much emotion down that microphone I think you did an amazing job," said Jones.

"I can tell you know you can sing," said Will.i.am. "Those little inflections you were doing, dude you've got it going on."

In the end Jude, who also taught the judges some dance moves during his time on stage, chose Will.i.am to be his coach.

The teenager, who also attends the Starlight School of Dance in Kettering and played Mike TV in the West End production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, will perform again in the show's 'Battle stages tomorrow (Thursday).

Judge Will.i.am will have to select from the contestants in his team to take the best through to the semi-finals on Friday.

Dad Marc, a paramedic from Northampton, said he was proud of his son for getting through the tough opening round.

Some 9,000 hopefuls applied to be on the show, with Jude making it to the final 60.

Marc, 55, said: "He is a lovely lad and has always been very driven.

"His dream was to get a scholarship to Tring Park School of Performing Arts in Hertfordshire and he has just done that.

"We are really pleased for him though we'll be sad to see him leave."

To see Jude perform tomorrow, tune into ITV One at 8pm.

