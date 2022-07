Police and medics are on the scene of a single-vehicle RTC which is causing queues on Weedon Road, Northampton

Drivers are advising drivers to avoid the Sixfields area of Northampton for “the next few hours” while emergency services deal with the aftermath of a crash on Friday morning (July 29).

Reports say a driver required treatment following a single-vehicle collision at just before 10am at a roundabout close to the Sainsbury supermarket.