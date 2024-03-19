Drivers experience rush hour delays on main road into Northampton after four vehicle collision
Thankfully, no one is believed to have sustained life threatening injuries
Drivers experienced rush hour delays on a main road into Northampton this morning after a four vehicle collision.
The incident happened on the A45 Flore bypass at around 7.20am today (Tuesday March 19).
Northamptonshire Police say the collision involved four vehicles – two cars and two vans. Thankfully, no one is believed to have sustained life threatening or life changing injuries.
The road was closed for a period of time and traffic was congested.