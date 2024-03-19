Drivers experience rush hour delays on main road into Northampton after four vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers experienced rush hour delays on a main road into Northampton this morning after a four vehicle collision.

The incident happened on the A45 Flore bypass at around 7.20am today (Tuesday March 19).

Northamptonshire Police say the collision involved four vehicles – two cars and two vans. Thankfully, no one is believed to have sustained life threatening or life changing injuries.