Driver who passed his test that day drove through red light in Northampton causing a collision

A driver involved in a collision in Northampton had passed his test just hours beforehand.

The incident happened in Spencer Bridge Road, close to its junction with Harlestone Road, around 8.10pm on Friday (June 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the incident, a roads policing officer tweeted that the driver had passed his test earlier that day and that he “had gone through a red light”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Nissan Navara and trailer. As a result of the collision, the Fiesta collided with the traffic light.”

Fortunately, no-one was injured, the spokeswoman added.

“New drivers please be careful and drive safely,” the roads policing officer continued.