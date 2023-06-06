News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Driver who passed his test that day drove through red light in Northampton causing a collision

Thankfully, nobody was injured
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST

A driver involved in a collision in Northampton had passed his test just hours beforehand.

The incident happened in Spencer Bridge Road, close to its junction with Harlestone Road, around 8.10pm on Friday (June 2).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the incident, a roads policing officer tweeted that the driver had passed his test earlier that day and that he “had gone through a red light”.

Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Nissan Navara and trailer. As a result of the collision, the Fiesta collided with the traffic light.”

Fortunately, no-one was injured, the spokeswoman added.

“New drivers please be careful and drive safely,” the roads policing officer continued.

The damage caused in Spencer Bridge Road following a collision on Friday evening (June 2).The damage caused in Spencer Bridge Road following a collision on Friday evening (June 2).
The damage caused in Spencer Bridge Road following a collision on Friday evening (June 2).
Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police