Driver taken to hospital as crash closes A43 between Northampton and Kettering
Animal uninjured after horse box overturns
A woman was taken to hospital following a crash which closed the A43 between Northampton and Kettering on Sunday (October 30).
The injured woman’s Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a Land Rover towing a horse box near Broughton at around 1.30pm.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the horse box overturned but the animal was “okay after being calmed down”.
Most Popular
A spokesman added: “The Fiesta driver was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”