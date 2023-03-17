News you can trust since 1931
Driver taken to hospital after collision with police car responding to emergency in Northampton

His injuries are not thought to be serious

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT- 1 min read

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following a collision with a police vehicle responding to an emergency in Northampton.

The incident happened at the junction of Greyfriars and Sheep Street in the town centre on Thursday evening (March 16).

It is thought that the driver’s injuries are not serious.

A police car was involved in a collision in Northampton. Photo: Daniel Chilvers.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At around 8.45pm last night, Thursday, March 16, a marked police vehicle on emergency response, using blue lights and sirens, was in collision with a BMW 320 at the junction of Greyfriars and Sheep Street in Northampton.

"The driver of the BMW, a man in his mid-20s, was taken to hospital with a lower leg injury which is not thought to be serious.

"The two officers in the marked Volvo XC90 were shaken but uninjured and their welfare is being managed by the force,” the spokeswoman added.

