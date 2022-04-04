Driver in her 60s escapes with minor injuries from horror head-on crash on A5 between Towcester and Old Stratford
Investigators appeal for witnesses after three-vehicle collision near Paulerspury
Police say a driver in her 60s escaped with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A5 in Northamptonshire on Sunday (April 3).
Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses but believe the woman was behind the wheel of a VW Urban Fox which collided with a Toyota Yaris at about 2pm between Towcester and Old Stratford.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “A silver Yaris travelling northbound on the A5 collided with the rear of a stationary orange Jaguar F-Type, which was waiting to turn right near Paulerspury.
“As a result of the collision, the Yaris crossed the carriageway and collided head-on with the red VW travelling in the opposite direction.
The VW driver was taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry but suffered only minor injuries while the A5 remained closed for around three hours for recovery work.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and what led up to it, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000189203.