Dream. Innovate. Inspire. Groups across Northamptonshire come together to make a difference

Last week saw a tremendous amount of support from various organisations across the county come together. The aim was to connect young people in care with positive engagement tools within a variety of educational and sporting activities.

We had two goals on the 30th May;

The first was to connect children in care to positive and creative engagment, we had Saints foundation, Right Resolution, Sport Northampton, Northampton Trojans, The University, The Army, Princes trust, Q-Space, RFU, Chester House, Tenstar, NAYC and Sport for Fitness all come together in one room!

This gave a perfect opportunity, not only to show off these amazing people but connect them directly to young people and children who would benefit the most, as well as there carers. Raising profiles and awareness, certainly that some may not of known or even thought about getting involved in. In the hope to help build confidence, have new opportunties and grow as a County.

The second was to hand out, free stash which had been kindly donated by RAM Rugby, Scorpion sports, O'neills sportswear and Akuma. We wanted to overcome barriers which we may take for granted by giving some stash and balls out to help raise the engagment in a variety of sports.

The day went really well and all who attended engaged positively with all the visitors, taking interest in what they have to offer. I know I did!